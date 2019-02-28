QC Restaurant Week Day 4:

The Tangled Wood clearly kicks the Quad City restaurant scene up a few notches! From crafted cocktails and 40 beers on tap to a chef-inspired menu, this will become a destination spot.

January 14th was opening day and the restaurant already has regulars. On Saturday, more than a thousand meals will be prepared. Tammie Gruenhagen, The Tangle Wood’s General Manager, tells us the atmosphere, food, and people make the right combo. “It’s sexy-cozy here and it makes you want to stay.”

Executive Chef Doug Lear has more than a decade and a half in the dining industry and knows his food! He really enjoys barbeque so that’s a must-take on the menu! But there’s something for everyone from pizza to sandwiches to salads.

And the building is stunning. Lear says,” it’s eye-catching…the most beautiful building on the stretch of road.”

If you’re in the mood for a food destination this weekend, click here for specials for Quad City Restaurant Week.

“This is about having fun,” Tammie says.