Police looking for suspect in Davenport massage armed robbery

DAVENPORT, Iowa-  Police are looking for the man that robbed an Asian massage spa in Davenport.

February 28, around 2:57 p.m., police say Asian Therapy Massage was robbed at gunpoint.

According to Davenport PD, a man entered the business posing as a customer then flashed a gun and demanded money.

The man made off with an unknown amount of cash.

“The subject was described as a black male who appeared to be in his 20’s, wearing dark clothing”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to “DO WHAT’S RIGHT” and call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via our mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”

