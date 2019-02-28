Muscatine building lights up blue in honor of three lives lost to house fire

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A building along the river in Muscatine is lit up in blue in honor of the three lives lost in a house fire.

The building is Pearl View Condominiums, formerly Hotel Muscatine, at the corner of Mississippi Drive and Iowa Avenue. The property manager said the blue lights were just a small way to show their support for the community in this time of sadness.

On Monday, February 25, three people were killed in a fire on Clinton Street. One person was seriously injured.

Members of the community have shown their support in different ways, like the neighbor who left three bears at the home in their memory.