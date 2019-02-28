Four arrested for cocaine possession in Dixon, Illinois

Posted 5:44 pm, February 28, 2019, by

DIXON, Illinois — A drug investigation led to four people being arrested for having cocaine.

Police said a home that was searched on East Everett Street on Wednesday, February 27 led to drug charges for three men and one woman.   All four of them were arrested between 7 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

All four people, 41-year-old James T. Griffin, 41-year-old Ronald A. Huggins, 48-year-old Matthew A. Milby Sr., and 37-year-old Sara A. Wallace were charged with unlawful possession of cocaine.  In addition, Griffin was facing charges of unlawful possession of cocaine with intent to deliver within 500 feet of a church.   All four of them were taken to the Lee County Jail.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-228-4488.  Callers do not have to leave their names and anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

