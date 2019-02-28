First responders give all clear after police say someone tried setting fire in JB Young Opportunity Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- According to Davenport police, someone tried setting a fire in the JB Young Opportunity Center. The building now houses Davenport School District offices.

Fire crews and police responded to the building off of Locust and Main Street in Davenport just before 12 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Police say someone lit a bag on fire inside the building. Some halls filled with smoke, but the fire was put out quickly.

Police say the person is not a school district employee. Officers are reviewing security camera footage to investigate further. No arrests have been made at this time.