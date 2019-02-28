Chili cook-off finalists announced, winner named later today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Thursday, February 28 is National Chili Day, and the Good Morning Quad Cities crew has picked the two finalists for our chili cook-off contest, sponsored by Fareway Food Stores.

Thursday during GMQC, we introduced you to Judy McKinley from Coyne Center, Illinois and Chad Miller from Bettendorf, Iowa. They each told me what made their recipes unique (see more from the video above).

Also, make sure you watch News 8 at 11. We will announce the winner of the chili cook-off around 11:45 a.m. The winner gets a $250 gift card from Fareway. The runner up gets a $25 gift card.