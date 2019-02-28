After a month of investigating, the “Moline Turkey Killer” still at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- After more than a month of investigating, police still have no leads in the case of the Moline turkey killer.

Back in January police say they found a pile of turkey remains and a hunting arrow outside a business complex off of John Deere Road. Before that, that was the spot people commonly saw a turkey duo, wing in wing, strolling around town.

Police say they are surprised they haven't had a single tip come in yet because they say the birds were somewhat iconic in Moline.

Hunting turkeys is illegal within city limits.

If you have any information, contact police of CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities.