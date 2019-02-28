8 in the Air: The tallest building in the Quad Cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The old American Savings Bank & Trust building in Davenport is 255 feet tall, making it the tallest building in the Quad Cities.

Built in 1927 at the height of the era of America's first skyscrapers, the building has become an iconic contributor the the growing Davenport skyline.

Two prominent architect historians in Davenport, Martha Bowers and Maryls Svendsen, called the building "ungainly" because it of its stylistic differences.

The bottom of the building is set in black marble with ornate metal work and arched windows. The middle of the building is a smooth, limestone office building. The top is a three-story-tall clock tower, framed on four corners with eagle statues (see in the video).

The bank changed names and ownership several times throughout the course of the building's 92-year history. It was a bank for 89 years until Wells Fargo left in 2016.

It's now called Davenport Bank Apartments by its owner, Financial District Properties.

