Wheel of Misfortune; Justin Jentz

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduce the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, February 27, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 35-year-old Justin Jentz. He's 5'11", 150 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. He is wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear on original charges of manufacture/deliver of cannabis. He also has warrants in Davenport and Muscatine.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.