Student loan forgiveness: You probably won’t get it, here’s why

Student debt in 2019 has ballooned to over $1.5 trillion owed by a collective 44 million borrowers.

According to the Institute for College Access and Success, student loan debt is in second place for the highest debt category, number one being mortgage debt.

That means student loan debt is higher than both credit cards and car loans.

“Borrowers in the Class of 2017, on average, owe $28,650”- Forbes

Student loan fast facts from Forbes.com:

Total Student Loan Debt: $1.56 trillion

Total U.S. Borrowers With Student Loan Debt: 44.7 million

44.7 million Student Loan Delinquency Or Default Rate: 11.4% (90+ days delinquent)

11.4% (90+ days delinquent) Direct Loans – Cumulative in Default (360+ days delinquent): $101.4 billion (5.1 million borrowers)

$101.4 billion (5.1 million borrowers) Direct Loan In Forbearance: $111.1 billion (2.6 million borrowers)

For many borrowers (890,516 to be exact) Public Service Loan Forgiveness may be the light at the end of the tunnel.

As of September 30, 2018:

Public Service Loan Forgiveness total borrowers: 890,516

890,516 Borrowers who submitted applications: 41,221

41,221 Total number of applications: 49,669

49,669 Number of applications approved: 423

Number of applications denied: 32,409

Number of applications denied due to missing information: 11,892

11,892 Borrowers who have received student loan forgiveness: 206

206 Total dollar amount forgiven: $12.3 million

72% of applications are denied due to not meeting the requirements of the program.

Reasons for an application not being approved include not having eligible student loans, not making 120 qualifying payments or having qualifying employment.

Another 27% of applications for public service loan forgiveness were denied simply due to missing information on the certification forms.

Since June 30 of 2018, only about 300 borrowers have received public service loan forgiveness based on more than 73,600 processed applications. which is less than 1%.