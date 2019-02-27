Scott County summit aims to spur economic development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Developers, business and community leaders are invited to come together for Scott County's second Economic Development Summit Thursday at the Quad Cities Waterfront Convention Center.

The summit will feature four panels on farming in Scott County, the craft beverage industry, funding for economic development, and expanding the workforce.

Scott County's Planning Director Timothy Huey says more than 100 people have already registered, and on-site registrations are welcome.

"It's a good opportunity to take a look at whatever the current issues are to help improve economic development, because that's a perennial issue with the City of Davenport, the City of Bettendorf, the City of Eldridge," he says. "Scott County works with all of them."

The workshop on the craft industry will feature the Mississippi River Distilling Company, Crawford Brew Works and the new Olathea Creek Vineyard and Winery in LeClaire.

Ian Frink, co-owner of Crawford Brew Works says the area's leaders have done a good job with carving out a a space for the craft beverage industry, and he thinks there's potential to grow it more.

"I think our region is very pro-business," he says, adding "I think the community has evolved to accept the craft beverage industry and I think it`s a niche we can build on one step at a time. I think a lot of people are bought into that, hopefully more will be bought into that after tomorrow."

Debi Durham, director of Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority, will again serve as the keynote speaker.

The first Scott County Economic Development Summit took place five years ago.