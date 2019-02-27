× Record temperatures in jeopardy starting the later half of the weekend

Even with breaks of sun this afternoon temperatures did not get out of the 20s across the area. More like teens when you factor in the wind. This will lead to a much colder night with overnight lows around 10 degrees.

The broken cloudiness with some breaks of sun will extend through Thursday with highs once again in the 20s. We’ll push temperatures in the 30s on Friday as the next system will be tracking just north of the Quad Cities that night… a touch farther north. That keeps the accumulating snowfall even farther north leading to a couple of passing snow showers and/or flurries.

Unfortunately, this is not going to hold back this forthcoming arctic cold for the upcoming weekend. Early highs in the 20s on Saturday will plummet the rest of the day before the core of the arctic cold settles in. We’re still looking at record cold high temperatures both Sunday and Monday with lows below zero. Temperatures will moderate by this time next week which could lead to our snow chances part of next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

