Moline Fire Department recognized for smoke alarm installation program

MOLINE, Illinois – The nonprofit Illinois Fire Safety Alliance (IFSA) and the Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) recently recognized the Moline Fire Department for contributions to fire safety education and the installation of smoke detectors in the community in 2018.

Last year, IFSA and OSFM launched the Be Alarmed program, which provides departments across the State of Illinois with funding and materials to educate the community about fire safety and to provide free smoke detectors to at-risk homes.

“We want to make sure residents have functional smoke alarms in their homes, as well as the information to develop their own fire escape plans. These are tools proven to save lives, because even one fire death is one too many,” says State Fire Marshal Matt Perez.

The Moline Fire Department installed 455 10-year battery smoke alarms in 112 homes while participating in the program.

“The Moline Fire Department did a tremendous job educating their residents on fire safety in 2018. In total, the department installed 455 10-year battery smoke alarms in 112 homes as a result of their participation in the Be Alarmed! program,” added Illinois Fire Safety Alliance Executive Director, Philip Zaleski.

“We are excited to be able to partner with the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance and State Fire Marshal’s Office in providing these 10-year battery smoke alarms to our residents,” said Fire Inspector Jerry Spiegel of the Moline Fire Department. “Fire can spread through a home in a matter of minutes and smoke alarms can give residents the warning needed to get out safely.”

The department says they hope to be able to provide free smoke alarms for years to come.

If you would like to have a smoke detector installed, you are encouraged to contact the Moline Fire Department at the non-emergency number, (309) 524-2250.