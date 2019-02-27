Watch Live: Cohen testifies publicly against Trump

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery suspended 2 games

Posted 3:25 pm, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:00PM, February 27, 2019

University of Iowa basketball head coach Fran McCaffery

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has suspended coach Fran McCaffery for two games for yelling at an official in a hallway heading to the locker room following Tuesday’s loss at Ohio State.

Hawkeyes athletic director Gary Barta announced the move on Wednesday, which will sideline McCaffery for upcoming games against Rutgers and Wisconsin. The Big Ten says it supports McCaffery’s suspension, and it tacked on a $10,000 fine for the university along with a public reprimand.

Barta called McCaffery’s comments “unacceptable,” adding that they didn’t represent the values of the school.McCaffery is in his ninth season at Iowa. The Hawkeyes, who were ranked 22nd in Monday’s poll, have three regular season games left.

McCaffery was suspended a game for arguing with officials in 2014.

