House blocks Trump's emergency declaration, Trump warns of veto

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to block President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration, a measure intended get him billions of extra dollars to build his border wall.

Democrats pushed the measure through the chamber by 245-182, with 13 Republicans joining them.

Passage by the GOP-led Senate seems possible next month. At least four Republican senators may back the Democrats’ resolution.

Three Republican senators — Susan Collins of Maine, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — have said they will vote against Trump. If one more Republican joins them, the resolution disapproving of Trump’s order would likely pass.

Trump has formally issued his veto threat. Congress seems unlikely to amass the two-thirds majorities needed to override the veto, which would be his first. The battle makes GOP lawmakers choose between backing Trump and defending Congress’ control over spending.

Trump says there’s a border crisis and he needs more than the $1.4 billion Congress provided for barrier construction. Democrats say there’s no crisis and Trump is trying to work around Congress.