Watch Live: Cohen to testify publicly against Trump

House blocks Trump’s emergency declaration, Trump warns of veto

Posted 8:20 am, February 27, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 25: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (R) is joined by Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) (3rd L) and other House Democrats for a news conference on the Privileged Resolution to Terminate President Donald Trump's emergency declaration February 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. The House is expected to vote on and pass a resolution this week that would abolish Trump's declaration of a national emergency to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to block President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration, a measure intended get him billions of extra dollars to build his border wall.

Democrats pushed the measure through the chamber by 245-182, with 13 Republicans joining them.

Passage by the GOP-led Senate seems possible next month. At least four Republican senators may back the Democrats’ resolution.

Three Republican senators — Susan Collins of Maine, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — have said they will vote against Trump. If one more Republican joins them, the resolution disapproving of Trump’s order would likely pass.

Trump has formally issued his veto threat. Congress seems unlikely to amass the two-thirds majorities needed to override the veto, which would be his first. The battle makes GOP lawmakers choose between backing Trump and defending Congress’ control over spending.

Trump says there’s a border crisis and he needs more than the $1.4 billion Congress provided for barrier construction. Democrats say there’s no crisis and Trump is trying to work around Congress.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.