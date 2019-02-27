× Engineer-turned-juggler visits QC schools to demonstrate a combo of art and science

MOLINE, Illinois — An engineer-turned-juggler, Greg Kennedy, visited the Quad Cities to give demonstrations to students and demonstrate S.T.E.M. skills.

Kennedy said he mixes his knowledge of math and physics to create his performance.

“Scientists and artists aren’t that far apart,” he said. “You look at some of those people who work at Google or Apple, they`re some of the most creative people in the world… It`s not two subjects to me. It’s one subject.”

Kennedy planned to visit 10 elementary schools and three junior high schools in the area between February 25 and March 1. A full-length public performance was planned for 7 p.m. Thursday, February 28 at the Spotlight Theater in Moline. Click here for ticket information.