× Davenport woman moving out of mold-infested apartment

DAVENPORT, Iowa– A woman who’s been living in a mold-infested apartment for months says she’s finally moving out.

Michelle Regans says she first saw black mold spreading through her Davenport apartment in November. She says the property manager hasn’t done anything to remove the mold.

Now, Regans says Community Action of Eastern Iowa is paying for her to stay in a hotel for the next few nights.

Someone also anonymously donated $1,465 to Regans’ GoFundMe page reaching her goal for moving and repair expenses. She says she’s looking at new apartments but is worried about breaking her lease with Great River Realty.

Regans says the city is trying to work with the landlord to get the apartment cleaned and the mold removed.

Her grandson Tayler, who developed bronchitis, is doing better. He’s playing again and eating more Regans says.

Regans says she also able to land a new job as well and that she can’t express how grateful she is for the support.