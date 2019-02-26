× “Women Lead Change” to Hold 2nd Annual Quad Cities Leadership Conference in March

You could be the next mover, shaker, and leader in your community and the 2019 Women Lead Change Quad Cities Conference is going to show you how.

On Thursday, March 7th, 2019, hundreds of women will gather at the Waterfront Convention Center to learn from the experts about how to be a leader and become a force for change in their companies, cities, and country. Women Lead Change is an organization tasked to advance, develop, and promote women, their organizations, and to impact the economy.

The 2019 WLC Quad Cities Conference will feature four keynote speakers: Vernice “Flygirl” Armour, Samantha Ettus, Molly Bloom, and Harris Faulkner. Click here to learn more about the event and to order tickets.