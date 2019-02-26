× Tracking light snow event by the end of the work week… Record cold to follow.

The broken cloudiness we’ve been witnessing today is one of several we’ll see in the days ahead. This first wave will lead to some light snow of flurries for areas near and along the US-20 corridor through tonight. An inch or less is likely… just enough to cause some wintry driving conditions. I believe the rest of us may experience a few snow flurries or even freezing drizzle. Because of the clouds, temperatures tonight will only drop in the lower 20s.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 20s and lows just above 10.

We’ll see highs in the upper 20s on Friday as well as a small area of low pressure tracks just to our south that night. Right now, it still appears to be a light shoveling or light sweeping event. Stay tuned!

Then, the polar blast blows in this weekend and into early next week. They’ll be a couple of days when highs will be in the single digits with overnight lows below zero. No doubt, several records temperatures will be in jeopardy.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

