Thrushwood Farms in Galesburg wins 20 international awards

GALESBURG, Illinois- Thrushwood Farms won international recognition for their meat products at the ‘DFV-AAMP Quality Competition for Sausage and Ham’, held in Madison, Wisconsin.

The IFFA competition was held on January 21-25, 2019.

IFFA is the leading international trade fair for processing, packaging, and sales in the meat industry. According to a press release they host an international meat competition every three years in Frankfurt, Germany.

“The German Butchers’ Association (Deutscher Fleischer-Verband) formed a partnership with the American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP) to host a “satellite contest” in the U.S. The results from the U.S. competition will be included with those from Germany and acknowledged as being a part of the international fair in May. The competition provides the opportunity for American meat processors to compete on an international level without having to even leave the country.”

Thrushwood Farms won the following awards:

Old Fashion Bologna, Semi-Boneless Ham, Boneless Ham, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Sweet Teriyaki Snack Stick, Spicy Snack Stick, Original Snack Stick, Ground and Formed Spicy Strip, Ground and Formed Original Strip, Smoked Turkey, Boneless Turkey Breast, Bone-In Turkey Breast, Summer Sausage with Cheese, Summer Sausage, Spicy Summer Sausage, Garlic Summer Sausage, Dried Beef, Canadian Bacon 1 Silver Medals: Smoked Chicken

Smoked Chicken 1 Bronze Medals: Bone-In Ham

Judges from Germany traveled to conduct the competition in Madison. Their grading criteria were based on appearance, consistency, smell, and taste.

“The competition received more than 460 entries from 42 companies across the United States.”

Thrushwood Farms has been invited by the German Butchers’ Association to attend a ceremony at the IFFA in Frankfurt on May 7, 2019, where they will be awarded their certificates and medals.