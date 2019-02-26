QC Restaurant Week Day 2: A taste too good to only enjoy in the Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Welcome to the "Blue Iguana!" This is stop #2 in our tour of great locally-owned restaurants in the Quad Cities. Open for eight years now, General Manager Michelle Lopez tells us that business has been good.

"We not only get local traffic, but the other businesses in the area bring in tourism dollars. It's nice to see familiar faces come back, even if they don't live around here."

The flavors are unique as well. It's definitely not the everyday Mexican that Quad Citians are used to. Chef Juan tells us, "It's all about the flavor. I want people to come here and have an experience."



Favorites on the menu are the "Blue Iguana," a drink made with amaretto, tequila, blue caracao, and margarita mix. Take it from the author of this story, it's always been on my table...along with their famous queso which is made to order.



Blue Iguana is part of QC Restaurant Week and is offering specials. Click here to learn more.

And be sure to watch WQAD News 8 as we showcase a new restaurant each week!