Puppy needs life saving surgery for a unique condition

BETTENDORF, Iowa- Hermi the dog has a unique condition, and unless he gets surgery, infections and an early death may be in his future.

His owner says Hermi was born with a very rare birth defect that has caused issues in his private area. They have set a gofundme account in the hopes of helping Hermi.

“Nobody knew if he was male or female at birth, we have been to many vets trying to just get an answer on what to do for him and after five months and a lot of money we (finally know).”

Hermi needs a penial amputation and his slit where his shaft didn’t grow closed leaves everything exposed. The family was quoted $1000 for his surgery.

Veterinarians say if it isn’t corrected he could face many infections and possibly even fatal conditions.

The dog’s owner, Jennifer Bealer says all donated money will go to his surgery. Any money received over that $1000 quote will go to the veterinarian’s office in Hermi’s name to be used for another family in need.