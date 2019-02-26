Muscatine woman pays tribute to family lost in fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa -- A Muscatine woman is paying tribute to three people that were killed in a house fire.

The fire happened in the 100 block of Clinton Street in the early-morning hours of Monday, February 25. Three people were found dead inside the home and another was found in critical condition.

The next day, a woman visited the home to offer her condolences for her fellow Muscatine residents. She left three bears behind in memory of the three lives lost.

She said she didn't know the family involved, but wanted to pay her respects.

"It's not about who was it, it's about what can I do? Who can I help?" she said.

Investigators have not yet released the cause of the fire.