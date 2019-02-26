Michael Cohen faces Capitol Hill gauntlet starting Tuesday

(CNN) — Michael Cohen is finally at the starting line for his Capitol Hill gauntlet, a multi-step hearing process throughout this week.

President Donald Trump’s former attorney and fixer is scheduled to appear before three congressional committees in three consecutive days this week. There will be one public and two private sessions, beginning Tuesday behind closed doors before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Cohen is expected to discuss publicly for the first time Trump’s role in some of the crimes Cohen pleaded guilty to last year, a source familiar with Cohen’s preparations for the testimony told CNN.

He is expected to give behind-the-scenes details raising questions of Trump’s conduct in business and when he was a presidential candidate, according to the source.

The hearings will give Cohen the opportunity to tell his side of the story involving his interactions with his former boss before Cohen reports to prison on May 6 for a three-year sentence after pleading guilty to tax crimes, campaign finance violations and lying to Congress in his previous testimony.

But Cohen will also face sharp questions from Republican critics who are likely to try to poke holes in his narrative and attack his credibility as a Trump critic, given that he has already been convicted of lying to Congress when he testified in 2017.

The main event for Cohen this week is his public testimony Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee, where he has agreed to discuss “the President’s debts and payments relating to efforts to influence the 2016 election,” a reference to the hush money payments Cohen made to two women in the home stretch of the 2016 campaign.

Cohen will also speak about the President’s finances, conflicts of interests at the Trump Foundation and the Trump International Hotel, according to a memo released last week by House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat.

Wednesday’s hearing sets the stage for a classic Washington split-screen: Cohen will be testifying publicly the same day that Trump is in Vietnam for his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, albeit the two events will be occurring on opposite sides of the world with a 12-hour time difference between Washington and Hanoi.

Cohen’s Oversight testimony is not intended to cover topics related to the Russia investigation, according to Cummings’ memo. But he will be grilled about those topics — such as the Trump Tower Moscow project and the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting — when he is behind closed doors Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee and Thursday before the House Intelligence Committee.

From Trump loyalist to ‘rat’

Cohen’s return to Capitol Hill comes roughly 18 months after he made his first appearance before the intelligence panels as part of their Russia investigation, where he lied about how long discussions about a Trump Tower Moscow project extended into the 2016 campaign.

At that time, Cohen was a loyal Trump defender. But after pleading guilty, Cohen began cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, which has prompted repeated attacks from the President, who has labeled Cohen a “rat.”

Cohen previewed the tenor of his testimony at his December sentencing hearing, when he said of Trump that he felt it was “my duty to cover up his dirty deeds.”

“I take full responsibility for each act that I pled guilty to: The personal ones to me and those involving the President of the United States of America,” he said.