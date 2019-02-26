Michael Cohen testifies on Capitol Hill starting today

Man acquitted of vehicular homicide gets prison for OWI

Posted 3:31 pm, February 26, 2019

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — A southeast Iowa man acquitted of vehicular homicide but found guilty of operating while intoxicated has been imprisoned.

The Hawk Eye reports that 58-year-old Bradley Wischmeier was sentenced Monday to two years. A jury delivered the verdicts on Dec. 17.

The charges followed the April 17 death of 50-year-old Lisa Wischmeier. Deputies found the couple in a harvested cornfield not far from the Wischmeiers’ home near Burlington. Bradley Wischmeier was lying around 20 yards from a blazing vehicle and his wife was dead, near the car.

Court records say Bradley Wischmeier acknowledged driving around the field until the vehicle overheated and caught fire.

