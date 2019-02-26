In the Kitchen with Fareway: Can veggies reduce depression?
MOLINE, Illinois- Fareway Food Store’s Caitlyn Ferin answered the question above during her segment Tuesday morning, February 26
- Approximately 400 million people globally suffer from depression. Research demonstrates a protective effect against depression in individuals with high fruit and vegetable intake (FV intake).
- Nutritional deficiencies of certain vitamins and minerals can result in chemical imbalances in the body, which may influence depression development. Eating fruits and vegetables reduces the risk of chronic diseases and obesity and improves mental health.
- In 2016, Nutrition, The International Journal of Applied and Basic Nutritional Sciences published a comprehensive study on FV intake and risk of depression. The average decreased risk of 14% for high FV intake and 11% for low FV intake. Regardless, the strength of this study is that all levels of fruit and vegetable intake were protective against depression.
- The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines update recommends Americans aim to fill half their plates with fruits and vegetables during each meal and snack. The goal of the initiative is to simplify the process of eating fruits and vegetables, eliminating the need to stress over servings. Just remember to fill half your plate with fruits and veggies every time you eat to benefit your physical and mental health.
