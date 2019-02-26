Head in the Clouds: Spring flooding concerns continue to grow

Welcome to our brand new weekly podcast feature at WQAD.com! Head in the Clouds will explore weather topics ranging from current weather to past events. Hosted by Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke.

For episode one we examine why the risk for flooding is much higher this spring compared to previous years and what it could mean for the upcoming severe weather season.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

