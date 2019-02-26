Michael Cohen testifies on Capitol Hill starting today

Head in the Clouds: Spring flooding concerns continue to grow

Posted 4:38 pm, February 26, 2019, by

Welcome to our brand new weekly podcast feature at WQAD.com! Head in the Clouds will explore weather topics ranging from current weather to past events. Hosted by Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke.

For episode one we examine why the risk for flooding is much higher this spring compared to previous years and what it could mean for the upcoming severe weather season.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.