× Former QC children’s food program director sentenced to 3 years in prison and $500K in restitution

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois- Nora L. Steele, was sentenced to nearly three years in prison for defrauding the government and filing a false tax return.

The former operations director of the Rock Island child food program, Nora L. Steele, will serve a sentence of 33 months in prison.

Steele will turn herself in on March 12, to begin serving her sentence.

In addition to the prison sentence, Steele will have to pay $515,617 in restitution to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and $10,128 to the IRS.

Steele served as the operations director for the Quad Cities Area Children’s Food Program (QCACFP) from February 2016 until she left the organization in June 2017.

Wednesday, September 19, 2018, Nora L. Steele waived indictment and plead guilty to defrauding the government of approximately $515,617, and filing a false tax return.