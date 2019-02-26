Fire destroys mobile home in Columbus Junction

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — A mobile home was destroyed in a fire in a rural part of Columbus Junction, according to the Wapello Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 4 a.m. on Monday, February 25, according to the volunteer fire department’s Facebook page. Firefighters had trouble getting to the home, located in the 18000 block of 125th Street, because of flooding on Long Creek. The waters made 115th Street impassable and crews took another way that added five miles to the drive, “resulting in a delay.”

The double-wide mobile home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, read the post. A detached garage that was a few feet away was also on fire.

“Fire apparatus experienced frozen valves and the area was extremely icy from recent freezing rain,” read the post. ” Water had to be shuttled using tankers.”

While battling the flames, firefighters fought against wind gusts up to 28 mph and wind chills that dipped to 14-below zero. According to the post, 25 people responded to the call.

The fire was out by 8 a.m., said Wapello Fire and Rescue. One person was home at the time and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No firefighters were injured in the blaze.