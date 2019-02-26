Discovery Depot opens second floor Tuesday

GALESBURG,Illinois– The second floor to the Discovery Depot Children’s Museum’s opens up to the public Tuesday, February 26 with a grand opening at 3 p.m.

The museum was a part of our News 8 at 11 Coffee Break Tuesday morning. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon until 5 p.m. It’s located at the corner of South Chambers and Mulberry Street, across the street from the Galesburg Amtrak Station.

