Discovery Depot Children’s Museum in Galesburg hosts grand opening of its 2nd floor

GALESBURG, Illinois -- The Discovery Depot Children's Museum planned the grand opening of their 2nd floor on Tuesday, February 26 at 3 p.m.

Ahead of the grand opening, News 8 Jonathan Ketz made a visit to see what the Discovery Depot had to offer. The museum includes dozens of hands-on exhibits for kids, and kids at heart, to learn from. The topics covered throughout the facility include science, engineering, technology, math, arts, and more.

All of this is covered over a 6,000-square-foot facility and is offers activities for kids from age one to 12.

The space is also available for private events like parties or business meetings.

