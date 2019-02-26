Michael Cohen testifies on Capitol Hill starting today

Discovery Depot Children’s Museum in Galesburg hosts grand opening of its 2nd floor

GALESBURG, Illinois -- The Discovery Depot Children's Museum planned the grand opening of their 2nd floor on Tuesday, February 26 at 3 p.m.

Ahead of the grand opening, News 8 Jonathan Ketz made a visit to see what the Discovery Depot had to offer.  The museum includes dozens of hands-on exhibits for kids, and kids at heart, to learn from.  The topics covered throughout the facility include science, engineering, technology, math, arts, and more.

All of this is covered over a 6,000-square-foot facility and is offers activities for kids from age one to 12.

The space is also available for private events like parties or business meetings.

Click here to learn about the programs offered at the Discovery Depot Children's Museum.

