Craving Spring? Here’s a reminder of what happened March 24th of last year

Posted 4:12 am, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 04:18AM, February 26, 2019

It seems that it's been a long, hard Winter and everyone is craving a break. It certainly has been a cold winter and there's been snow on the ground for the better part of two months now.

But one thing is for sure: we're far from being done with Winter!

One way of determining when we're done with snow for the season: when the leaves come out on the trees. We're still at least six weeks from that happening!

On March 24th of 2018, we received more than 9 inches of snow in the Quad Cities. Yes, it was a late Spring last year.

As far as this year? We do have some signals that our colder-than-normal pattern will continue. NOAA's Climate Prediction Center has us in a good chance of being below normal through the end of March. That means we will favor snow versus rain in the coming few weeks.

The next accumulating snow could bring 1-3 inches of snowfall this Friday. After that? Possible record low temperatures in the teens below zero for Saturday and Sunday night.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.