Craving Spring? Here’s a reminder of what happened March 24th of last year

It seems that it's been a long, hard Winter and everyone is craving a break. It certainly has been a cold winter and there's been snow on the ground for the better part of two months now.

But one thing is for sure: we're far from being done with Winter!

One way of determining when we're done with snow for the season: when the leaves come out on the trees. We're still at least six weeks from that happening!

On March 24th of 2018, we received more than 9 inches of snow in the Quad Cities. Yes, it was a late Spring last year.

As far as this year? We do have some signals that our colder-than-normal pattern will continue. NOAA's Climate Prediction Center has us in a good chance of being below normal through the end of March. That means we will favor snow versus rain in the coming few weeks.

The next accumulating snow could bring 1-3 inches of snowfall this Friday. After that? Possible record low temperatures in the teens below zero for Saturday and Sunday night.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen