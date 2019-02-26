× After “many years” Galesburg detective returns 79-year-old wedding ring to son of deceased parents

GALESBURG, Illinois- After sitting in evidence for “many years” a Galesburg detective finally the identified the rightful owner of a 79-year-old wedding ring.

In a post on Facebook, the Galesburg PD says their own Sergeant Bryan Anderson found an older wedding ring that had been in the evidence vault for “many years”.

After extensive research involving initials and a date inscribed on the ring, and courthouse wedding files from the 1940s, the sergeant was able to track down the couple the ring belonged to.

Sgt. Anderson found that both the husband and wife had passed however, through obituaries, probate records, and other sources he found the son of the couple who owned the ring.

The son traveled to Galesburg the next day and retrieved his parent’s wedding ring.

“We have no idea how the ring came into the possession of the Galesburg Police Department.”

Galesburg PD went on to say the son was so thankful he wrote Sergeant Anderson a thank you note saying, that despite having little monetary value, it has enormous personal and family meaning.