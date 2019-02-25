YOUR MONEY with Mark: How The Trade Truce Extension With China Impacts You

When it comes to YOUR MONEY, we want to take it a step further. That's why Mark Grywacheski appears on Good Morning Quad Cities every Monday to give us his analysis of the latest business, economic, and financial news.

On Monday, February 25th, Mark gave us his insight into President Donald Trump's recent decision to extend the United States' trade truce with China from March 1st to April 1st. He says there's been a lot of positive momentum in recent weeks and this extension is a great indicator that progress is being made.

However, Grywacheski  says there are still some challenges to overcome and, in the meantime, we are feeling the impact. This trade dispute negatively impacts economic growth and causes volatility in the stock market. It also impacts our agricultural and manufacturing industries, like Deere and Caterpillar, which he says are two key targets of this trade dispute.

Click the video above to see our complete conversation.

