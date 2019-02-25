Michael Cohen testifies on Capitol Hill starting today

Watch: Flood waters look like whirlpool flowing down drain near Woodhull

Posted 6:20 pm, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 10:07AM, February 26, 2019

WOODHULL, Illinois -- A News 8 viewer captured flooding near Woodhull that he described as "pretty crazy."

The video was taken on Illinois Route 17, just over a mile away from the edge of Woodhull.  You can see what looks like a whirpool in the flood waters, but videographer Peter Wallen said it's because of a drain on the edge of the field.

That video was captured on Saturday, February 23, Wallen said.  The next day he said much of the water was gone, except for large frozen puddles in the fields.

"We just got hit with a ton of rain when ground and culverts were still frozen," he explained. "So the water had nowhere to go."

Wallen said Highway 34 heading toward Neponset wound up being closed because of water over the road, much like the water in the video.

