See it from the sky: The Hennepin Canal breach

Posted 5:09 pm, February 25, 2019, by

 

BUREAU COUNTY-Officials have closed a walking trail in Bureau County after a large breach formed in the Hennepin Canal.

Bureau County Emergency Management released drone video showing the breach February 25, they say it was taken just east of Tiskilwa.

The break is between R6 and L12

EMS Director Keenan Campbell says it appears the water is draining into a nearby farm field before entering into Bureau Creek and the Illinois River.

The Illinois DNR is responsible for the canal, and will be making the repairs.

