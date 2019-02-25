Photos: Some of the mangiest, nastiest potholes around the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES — There are a lot of bad potholes out there right now. Crews are attempting to patch them in between winter storms, but the number continues to grow.

See the gallery below for some of the best photos of potholes, taken by viewers and News 8 staff.

Storm Track 8’s Andrew Stutzke says more potholes will open up as temperatures begin to rise.

Read: Why you’ll see more potholes in the days ahead

Here’s what you can do about reporting a pothole in some of the main Quad Cities: What to do about potholes in your town