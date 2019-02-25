Moline PD use Craigslist-style ‘Missed Connections’ post to find wanted person

MOLINE, Illinois — The Moline Police Department has been putting a modern-day twist on wanted posters.

On Monday, February 25, the department tried to get the word out about someone they’re seeking by using a spoof of the community website Craigslist’s “Missed Connections,” which is an online a way for people to try and reconnect after a chance meeting.

The department’s Facebook post started by saying, “I’m nervous writing this, but I hope you see it.” It continues to subtly give details about the person they’re looking for and the incident in question.

Through the parody post, police say they’re looking for a person suspected of buying merchandise from Walmart with someone else’s credit card. Surveillance footage shows that the person was wearing a red Letterman jacket and a hat.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call police at 309-524-2140 or CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500.