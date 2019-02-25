Moline PD use Craigslist-style ‘Missed Connections’ post to find wanted person

Posted 10:22 am, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 10:24AM, February 25, 2019

MOLINE, Illinois — The Moline Police Department has been putting a modern-day twist on wanted posters.

On Monday, February 25, the department tried to get the word out about someone they’re seeking by using a spoof of the community website Craigslist’s “Missed Connections,” which is an online a way for people to try and reconnect after a chance meeting.

The department’s Facebook post started by saying, “I’m nervous writing this, but I hope you see it.”  It continues to subtly give details about the person they’re looking for and the incident in question.

Through the parody post, police say they’re looking for a person suspected of buying merchandise from Walmart with someone else’s credit card.  Surveillance footage shows that the person was wearing a red Letterman jacket and a hat.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call police at 309-524-2140 or CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.