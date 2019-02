Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Illinois -- The man accused of shooting and killing a young Galesburg mother has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

A jury in Knox County Court rendered the verdict on Monday, February 25.

Back in April of 2018, Jenni McGruder, age 26, was shot as she was leaving Seminary Street Pub with her husband. Police said McGruder was not the intended target but simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

