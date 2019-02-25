Listen: Audio from deadly Aurora shooting released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warning: Some of the audio in the recording may be disturbing to some listeners.

AURORA, Illinois -- Audio from a mass shooting that took place at a manufacturing plant in Aurora has been released.

The Aurora Police Department said the audio may be difficult to listen to, but said they believe it's important for the public to hear what happened, according to a report by WGN.

Five people died when a coworker opened fire at the Henry Pratt Company on Friday, February 15. Five people were killed and six others wounded, including five Aurora officers. The injured servicemen have since been treated and released.

The gunman, 45-year-old Gary Martin, was fatally shot by police after he fired a Smith & Wesson handgun at officers inside Henry Pratt.

Click here to listen to the full audio