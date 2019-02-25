× Illinois State Police cracking down on ‘Move Over’ violators with hidden troopers

ILLINOIS — State troopers are cracking down on drivers who don’t follow the “Move Over” Law, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The law, also called the “Scott’s Law,” mandates that drivers slow down, move over to another lane and proceed with caution if a car is stopped on the shoulder. In 2017, the law was expanded to include all vehicles displaying hazard lights, not just emergency vehicles.

Police will add “Move Over” detail, meaning an extra trooper may be hiding near an accident to catch people who don’t follow the law, according to the ISP Facebook post. The trooper may be hiding in front of the stopped vehicle or behind another trooper vehicle, making it look like backup.

Fines for breaking the law can range from $100 to $10,000 depending on the severity of the offense. Higher fines will be imposed if the driver is impaired or if the incident results in damage to property or people. Offenders also face a mandatory court appearance.

Offenders are also subject to suspended drivers licenses if there are damages. Property damage results in a 90-day suspension, injury results in a 180-day suspension and death results in a two-year suspension.

This comes after the ISP reported 10 squads have been hit in 2019 alone. The accidents, all within the span of 54 days, resulted in the death of Trooper Lambert.

Related: “It was within seconds”; Illinois State Trooper survives near-death crash on I-39

Scott’s Law was created after Lieutenant Scott Gillen of the Chicago Fire Department was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver while at the scene of an accident, according to ISP.