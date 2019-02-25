High winds cause problems for Chicagoans over the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- High winds brought in problems for Chicagoans during the weekend of February 22.

According to a report by WGN, winds registered as high as 60 mph in some areas, which made for dangerous driving conditions and led to power outages.

The Associated Press reported that by 4 p.m. Sunday, ComEd had restored power to more than 75,000 customers.

The wind also contributed to the toppling of 75 feet of scaffolding, which hit numerous parked cars in Old Irving Park. Over in Skokie, a fallen tree limb damaged two cars.