× Enter to win tickets to see PJ Masks Live! Save the Day at the TaxSlayer Center

“PJ Masks Live! Save The Day” is playing at the TaxSlayer Center on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 3pm.

Based on eOne’s top-rated animated series, airing daily on Disney Junior, the new show features preschoolers’ favorite pre-school superheroes and familiar songs from the popular show along with brand new music and a whole new adventure. Catboy, Owlette, Gekko will delight fans of all ages with live performances featuring world-class production, toe-tapping tunes and a whole lot of super fun as they go into the night to save the day from the Villains along with PJ Robot who is new to the show for 2019!

You could win tickets to the show and a meet and greet! Just fill out the form to enter to win. If you are under 18, make sure mom or dad fills it out.

Deadline for entry is March 17, 2019. One winner will be selected to win 4 tickets to the show on March 23rd at 3 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center and a meet and greet.

For sweepstakes rules, click here.