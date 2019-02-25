East Moline hires former Moline city administrator, as interim city administrator

Posted 2:03 pm, February 25, 2019, by and , Updated at 02:04PM, February 25, 2019

EAST MOLINE- Former Moline City Administrator Doug Maxeiner is now the interim city administrator for East Moline.

According to the City of East Moline, Maxeiner’s employment was approved following a closed session during the February 4 city council meeting. He will assume the role starting Monday, February 25.

Former East Moline City Administrator Darin Girdler resigned on January 22, after city officials asked for his resignation.

Maxeiner was the Moline City Administrator until he resigned January 22. The search for a new police chief in Moline is on pause until Maxeiner’s old position is filled.

 

 

