The Score Sunday – North Scott GBB, Wethersfield BB, Lady Rocks beat Edwardsville, FCA

Posted 10:35 pm, February 24, 2019, by

On The Score Sunday North Scott Girls Basketball Team talks about going to the state tournament for the second time in the last three years.  Kewanee Wethersfield wins their second straight Regional Championship.  A look back at Rock Islands win over Edwardsville in the Sectional Championship.  The FCA story of the week features Joe Thompson who has been officiating for 5 decades.

