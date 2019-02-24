× President Trump tweets Chinese tariffs will be delayed

President Donald Trump announced via Twitter he will delay U.S. tariffs on China. Instead he said he will plan a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago to settle trade agreements.

“As a result of these very productive talks, I will be delaying the U.S. increase in tariffs now scheduled for March 1. Assuming both sides make additional progress, we will be planning a Summit for President Xi and myself, at Mar-a-Lago, to conclude an agreement. A very good weekend for U.S. & China!” Trump tweeted.

Trump cited “substantial progress” on trade talks with China, pointing to “important structural issues including intellectual property protection, technology transfer, agriculture, services, currency, and many other issues.”