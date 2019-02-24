President Trump tweets Chinese tariffs will be delayed

Posted 6:16 pm, February 24, 2019, by

Donald Trump, image from MGN

President Donald Trump announced via Twitter he will delay U.S. tariffs on China. Instead he said he will plan a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago to settle trade agreements.

“As a result of these very productive talks, I will be delaying the U.S. increase in tariffs now scheduled for March 1. Assuming both sides make additional progress, we will be planning a Summit for President Xi and myself, at Mar-a-Lago, to conclude an agreement. A very good weekend for U.S. & China!” Trump tweeted.

Trump cited “substantial progress” on trade talks with China, pointing to “important structural issues including intellectual property protection, technology transfer, agriculture, services, currency, and many other issues.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.