Local chefs compete live in the 2019 Chef Battle Quad Cities

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois- TV cooking shows are great except for one detail- you can’t try what the chefs make. A live cooking competition February 24 in the Quad Cities hopes to address that issue. At the 2019 Chef Battle Quad Cities you can watch high end chefs compete and sample their food.

To kick off Quad Cities Restaurant Week three local chefs will go head to head in a cooking competition at Jumer’s Casino & Hotel from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Chefs must use pork to woo the judges. In the first round chefs have an hour to make their judge’s dish. The judges pick a winner to compete in the final face off. Next chefs make samples for the crowd, who pick one winner to advance to the final round. The two winners will face off and make a mystery dish from a mystery basket.

The three chefs are Justin Whipple from The Current, LaDonna Bell from LaDonna’s Personal Chef Services, and the independent chef Bobby Coyle.

Doug Lear from Tangled Wood won the Chef Battle in 2018.

General admission for the cook off include live entertainment, samples from the chefs and voting rights. VIP tickets also include a reserved seat and a hosted bar during the event. To purchase tickets visit their website.