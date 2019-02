× Happening now: Police search for subject near Hampton-Rapids City

HAMPTON, Illinois — Police are searching for a subject on foot in the Hampton-Rapids City area right now after a chase. The Hampton-Rapids City police department ask that residents lock their doors and garages as the subject could be dangerous.

The police said the subject is on foot and wearing black. If you see anyone suspicious please contact police.

WQAD News Eight is following the situation as it develops.