QC Restaurant Week highlights area eateries

From February 25 to March 3 you’re encouraged to go out and support your favorite local restaurants. Quad Cities Restaurant Week celebrates its seventh year of connecting diners to local eateries.

33 restaurants are participating in Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants are offering $6-$12 lunches and $15-$30 multi-course dinners. There are no passes or coupons necessary. Simply find an interesting restaurant from the list and pick one of their featured specials. For the full list visit Quad Cities Restaurant Week’s website.

Quad Cities Restaurant Week is made possible because of Visit Quad Cities. Visit Quad Cities is a local non-profit determined to make the QC a premier destination experience. Sponsors of Restaurant Week include Iowa Pork Producers Association, TapOnIt, and Tri City Equipment.