Posters in Iowa City fuel backlash from immigration advocacy group

IOWA CITY, Iowa- Posters left around Iowa City prompted a strong response from local civil rights activists. On February 16 flyers were found across Johnson County Iowa saying “Keep Iowa Nice, Call ICE.”

An immigrant advocacy group in Iowa called the posters “hateful anti-immigrant messages.” In a Facebook post the Eastern Iowa Community Bond Project said the posters threaten immigrant neighbors, friends, and family members.

The EICBP is an advocacy group which posts bonds for people detained by ICE. The organization also offers legal support to those facing trial.

The EICBP called for solidarity against hateful messages and asked Iowa City officials to speak out about making their community safe for immigrants.

No city officials could be reached for a statement.